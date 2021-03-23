Police move in to disperse latest ‘Kill The Bill’ protest in Bristol
Published
Police moved in to disperse demonstrators in Bristol just two days after another protest which descended into rioting in the city.Full Article
Published
Police moved in to disperse demonstrators in Bristol just two days after another protest which descended into rioting in the city.Full Article
Police van and car destroyed during night of violence in Bristol
Night of violence in Bristol as ‘Kill The Bill’ protest becomes a riot