Police arrest 14 at latest ‘Kill the Bill’ protest in Bristol
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
College Green police display aggression during 'kill the bill' Bristol protest
Newsflare STUDIO
College Green police displayed aggression toward "kill the bill" protesters in Bristol, UK on March 23.
Police move in to disperse latest 'Kill The Bill' protest in Bristol
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Latest Bristol ‘Kill the Bill’ protest ends with 14 arrests
Hull Daily Mail
'Kill the Bill' Bristol Protest Sees 20 Police Officers Injured
HNGN
Avon and Somerset police chief constable Andy Marsh has stated individuals involved in violence at the “Kill the Bill”..
Police move in to disperse latest ‘Kill The Bill’ protest in Bristol
Belfast Telegraph
Bristol Kill the Bill protest: Police release images
BBC Local News