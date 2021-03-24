Ian Blackford accused Douglas Ross of being 'feart' to stand in a constituency seat for the Scottish Parliament.Full Article
Douglas Ross should resign as MP before standing for Holyrood, SNP demands
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Douglas Ross: Scottish Conservatives will seek no-confidence vote on Sturgeon
Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross has said the Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond legal fallout in Holyrood has..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Douglas Ross: Nicola Sturgeon must go after Holyrood inquiry
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross has said that Nicola Sturgeon “must go” after her appearance before the..
PA - Press Association STUDIO