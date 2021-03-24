Man arrested after bomb disposal team called to suspicious item at Holyroodhouse
Police have arrested a man after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.Full Article
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after the incident at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.