Sarah Everard vigil: E-fit issued of man wanted for indecent exposure at Clapham Common
Published
BBC Local News: London -- A man was reported to police after exposing himself following a vigil for Sarah Everard on Clapham CommonFull Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- A man was reported to police after exposing himself following a vigil for Sarah Everard on Clapham CommonFull Article
An e-fit has been released of a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman as crowds gathered to remember Sarah Everard.