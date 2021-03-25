Alan Turing banknote will enter circulation from June 23
The Alan Turing £50 banknote will be issued for the first time on June 23 2021, which coincides with his birthday, the Bank of England has confirmed.Full Article
The banknote will enter circulation on 23 June - Alan Turing's birthday - and will be made of polymer.