GB News, which is headed up by chairman Andrew Neil, another former BBC presenter, has further been linked with a move for Piers Morgan in the wake of his GMB departure.Full Article
Simon McCoy will join GB News after leaving BBC
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Simon McCoy leaves the BBC after 17 years
BBC News
BBC News presenter Simon McCoy is known for his dry wit on air. Here are some of his iconic moments.
-
Presenter McCoy leaves the BBC after 18 years to join new channel GB News
Belfast Telegraph
-
Presenter McCoy leaving BBC after nearly 18 years on our screens
Belfast Telegraph