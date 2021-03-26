Verphy Kudi's baby Asiah was found starved, dehydrated and had also contracted influenza.Full Article
Mum left baby alone to starve for six days while she celebrated 18th birthday
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Emotional moment a six-year-old girl with one arm raised enough money to have a bionic limb fitted
SWNS STUDIO
This video shows the emotional moment a six-year-old girl with one arm burst into tears when she was told she'd raised enough money..
This teenager had TWO sets of twins in 21 months
SWNS STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Meet the asymmetrical twins who do everything in opposite ways
Meet the asymmetrical 'mirror-image' twins who do everything from parting their hair to holding a pen - in precisely OPPOSITE..
SWNS STUDIO