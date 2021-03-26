Large indoor parties and unlicensed music events will be targeted by police in England and Wales in the weeks ahead, as the country comes out of lockdown.Full Article
Police to target illegal parties and music events breaking COVID rules
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How Protest Movements Define The Limits Of COVID Lockdowns, And The Perils Of COVID Denial – OpEd
*The devastatingly incompetent and corrupt government of Boris Johnson*
Ever since the first Covid lockdown was declared..
Eurasia Review