The reaction to the launch of the former First Minister's new political party was quite negative.Full Article
Scotland reacts as Alex Salmond launches new independence political party
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Alex Salmond launches pro-independence Alba Party ahead of Scottish election
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond has announced he is setting up a new political party to contest May’s Scottish..
-
What does Alex Salmond's new party mean for the election?
BBC Local News
-
Former SNP leader Alex Salmond launches new political party
BBC Local News
-
Alex Salmond returns to politics as leader of new Alba Party
Belfast Telegraph
-
Alexandria-born councillor to stand for election with the Alba Party
Daily Record
You might like
More coverage
Alex Salmond launches new Scottish independence party
ODN
Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond has announced he is setting up a new political party to contest May's Scottish..
Alex Salmond launches the Alba Party
Sky News UK Studios