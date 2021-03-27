Dozens killed in one of deadliest days since Myanmar military takeover
Published
Dozens of people have reportedly been killed across Myanmar as soldiers and the police suppressed protests against last month’s military coup.Full Article
Anti-coup protesters were seen fleeing as police in Yangon, Myanmar, fired tear gas and water cannon.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tin Tin Wei used to toil 11 hours a day, six days week sewing jackets at a factory in Myanmar. But following the..