The East Lothian MP told his offie staff that he was leaving the Scottish National Party to help deliver a 'supermajority' for independence by joining the Alba Party ahead of the upcoming election.Full Article
SNP 'relieved' Kenny MacAskill quit to join Alex Salmondâ€™s new Alba party
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Alex Salmond launches pro-independence Alba Party ahead of Scottish election
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Scotlandâ€™s former first minister Alex Salmond has announced he is setting up a new political party to contest Mayâ€™s Scottish..