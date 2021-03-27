Speaking at the Conservatives’ virtual spring forum on Saturday, the Prime Minister said he can see nothing in the data to dissuade him from continuing along his lockdown easing roadmap.Full Article
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 71
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 70
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Government said a further 70 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK..
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 63
PA - Press Association STUDIO
UK coronavirus death toll increases by 52 as R rate rises
Tamworth Herald
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 87 as MPs vote on Covid laws
Tamworth Herald
You might like
More coverage
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 112
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Government said a further 112 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK..
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 17
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 33
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 96
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 101
PA - Press Association STUDIO