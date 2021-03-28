Calls for by-election after second SNP MP defects to Salmond’s new party
Published
Calls have been made for by-elections after a second SNP politician defected to Alex Salmond’s new Alba Party.Full Article
A second Westminster MP has defected from the SNP to join Alex Salmond's new Scottish independence party.
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, follows Kenny MacAskill in joining..