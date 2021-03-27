Campbell Hatton: Ricky Hatton's son claims debut win against Jesus Ruiz
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Campbell Hatton - the son of former world champion Ricky Hatton - wins on his professional debut in Gibraltar.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Campbell Hatton - the son of former world champion Ricky Hatton - wins on his professional debut in Gibraltar.Full Article
Hatton makes his professional debut against Spaniard Jesus Ruiz this weekend, following his former world champion dad into the ring..