Ryan Fraser’s second-half strike earns a point for Scotland in Israel
Published
Ryan Fraser’s strike spared Scotland another defeat in Israel as they were forced to come from behind to claim another World Cup qualifying draw.Full Article
Published
Ryan Fraser’s strike spared Scotland another defeat in Israel as they were forced to come from behind to claim another World Cup qualifying draw.Full Article
Ryan Fraser's deft finish earns Scotland a point as they draw their see-sawing second World Cup qualifier against Israel in Tel..
Ryan Fraser's deft finish earns Scotland a point as they draw their see-sawing second World Cup qualifier against Israel in Tel..