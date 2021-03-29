Tens of thousands are expected to travel to Belfast's SSE Arena from today to receive their Covid jab over the coming weeks, with members of the public being urged to get on a bus when travelling to and from the huge vaccine centre.Full Article
SSE Arena gearing up to handle 80,000 Covid vaccines per week
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Belfast Giants' home stadium opens as mass vaccination centre
PA - Press Association STUDIO
One of Northern Ireland’s largest live events arenas has opened as a mass vaccination centre. The SSE Arena in Belfast will have..