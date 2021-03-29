As the episode ended, Ant and Dec revealed next week's edition would be the final episode of the series.Full Article
Saturday Night Takeaway fans heartbroken by announcement at end of show
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
4-2-21 SPORTS EXPRESS: Elmira outlasts Utica in 3 OT UCHC Tournament semifinal; Colgate's Jordan Bur
WKTV
All the scores, from all the sports (in action)! Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, April 2, 2021.
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway cheekily re-branded by ITV
Tamworth Herald
MotoGP: Vinales is fastest in Qatar
MENAFN.com
You might like
More coverage
6am-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-03-16
11pm-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6pm-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN