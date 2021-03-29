Outdoor sports and socialising resume as England’s lockdown eases
Published
People across England have begun taking advantage of the relaxation of lockdown measures as outdoor gatherings and sport events resumed.Full Article
Published
People across England have begun taking advantage of the relaxation of lockdown measures as outdoor gatherings and sport events resumed.Full Article
Coronavirus lockdown rules are to be eased from Monday, meaning outdoor gatherings of more than two people are possible once more..
LONDON (AP) — Britain is taking another small step out of lockdown as it looks nervously at a new virus surge inundating its..