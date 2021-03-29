Mural of almost 150,000 hearts painted in London to remember Covid victims
A mural made up of almost 150,000 hand-drawn hearts is being painted in central London to remember the victims of the coronavirus crisis.Full Article
The hearts are being individually painted by bereaved family members and the mural is expected to stretch more than half a mile