Boris Johnson announced the press briefing last week, ahead of lockdown lifting slightly on Monday March 29.Full Article
11 announcements from Boris Johnson press conference
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Watch Live: Boris Johnson Holds Downing Street Coronavirus Briefing
HuffPost UK STUDIO
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Downing Street coronavirus briefing as the country continues the gradual coronavirus..
Boris Johnson to give address to nation on Monday
Tamworth Herald
-
What Boris Johnson is expected to announce at 5pm press conference
Tamworth Herald
-
Downing Street media room to host Cov...
Express and Star
You might like
More coverage
Indiana Health Officials cautiously optimistic with COVID-19 vaccination efforts
WTHI
Indiana Health Officials cautiously optimistic with COVID-19 vaccination efforts
PM: Many things we wish we'd done differently at the time
PA - Press Association STUDIO