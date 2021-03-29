Scotland: Finn Russell suspended for three weeks after red card against France
Published
Finn Russell is suspended for three weeks after his red card for Scotland against France in Friday's Six Nations victory in Paris.Full Article
Published
Finn Russell is suspended for three weeks after his red card for Scotland against France in Friday's Six Nations victory in Paris.Full Article
Scotland's Finn Russell has been suspended for three weeks after striking France's Brice Dulin with his arm in last week's Six..