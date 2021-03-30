Sturgeon Covid update LIVE as Swinney deletes evidence of SNP Covid rules breach
The Scottish Government will release an update on the daily statistics today.
The Deputy First Minister deleted a picture he posted of himself and four other party activists after they met up while out..
