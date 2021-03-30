UK has hottest March day in 53 years
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hottest March day for 53 years recorded in London
ODN
The UK has recorded its warmest March day for 53 years, according to the Met Office. In St James’s Park, central London people..
You might like
More coverage
At 40.1 degrees, Holi was hottest March day in Delhi since 1945
ANI
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on March 30, the scientist (DGM) in Delhi India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr..
-
UK records highest March temperature for 53 years as mercury hits 24.2C
Sky News
-
UK provisionally records hottest March day in 53 years
Belfast Telegraph
-
Delhi sees hottest day of March in 76 years, temperature soars to 40.1 degrees
Zee News
-
Delhi sees hottest day of March in 76 years, temperature soars to 40.1 degrees
Zee News