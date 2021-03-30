Hundreds of protesters join fourth ‘Kill the Bill’ demonstration in Bristol
Published
Hundreds of demonstrators have marched through Bristol’s streets as part of the fourth “Kill the Bill” protest in the city in the space of 10 days.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of demonstrators have marched through Bristol’s streets as part of the fourth “Kill the Bill” protest in the city in the space of 10 days.Full Article
Hundreds of protesters have gathered on College Green in Bristol to rally against the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and..
At least seven people have been arrested in connection with violent clashes at the “Kill the Bill" protest in..