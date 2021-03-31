Watergate mastermind G Gordon Liddy dies
G Gordon Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary and a radio talk show host after emerging from prison, died on Tuesday in Virginia. He was 90.Full Article
G Gordon Liddy served nearly five years in jail for his role in the scandal that toppled President Nixon.
“I’d do it again for my president,” he said years later.