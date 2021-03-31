Susanna Reid becomes 'solo star' of Good Morning Britain in lineup shakeup
Published
Susanna, 50, presents the show each Monday to Thursday currently, and will become the figurehead of the programme, it has been reported.Full Article
Published
Susanna, 50, presents the show each Monday to Thursday currently, and will become the figurehead of the programme, it has been reported.Full Article
Former 'Good Morning Britain' host Piers Morgan could sign up for upcoming channel GB news, and one bookmaker, Star Sports, has..