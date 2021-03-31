Deliveroo valued at £7.6bn in London float after price target trimmed
Deliveroo has confirmed that it will be valued at around £7.6 billion in its bumper London listing.
It comes after a week in which a raft of leading fund managers said they will reject the listing.
Deliveroo has said it will price shares for its highly anticipated stock market listing towards the bottom of its price range due..