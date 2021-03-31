Deliveroo shares flop as £2bn wiped off value in London float
Published
Shares in Deliveroo plummeted by as much as 30% as it made its highly-anticipated launch on the London Stock Exchange.Full Article
Published
Shares in Deliveroo plummeted by as much as 30% as it made its highly-anticipated launch on the London Stock Exchange.Full Article
Deliveroo's float comes after a pandemic-related surge in business, as consumers flocked to takeaway food.
Deliveroo has said it will price shares for its highly anticipated stock market listing towards the bottom of its price range due..