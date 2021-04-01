World Cup hopes deflated as NI draw against Bulgaria feels like a defeat

IF the opening night of Northern Ireland's latest World Cup qualifying campaign, against Italy, unsurprisingly yielded no blue riband return, then last night, at Windsor Park, the visit of Bulgaria had box seat potential for Ian Baraclough's men to get up and running in Group C.

