Lee Collins: Yeovil Town captain dies aged 32
BBC Local News: Somerset -- Lee Collins, defender and captain of National League club Yeovil Town, dies at the age of 32.Full Article
Yeovil Town skipper Lee Collins, 32, was found dead on Wednesday and the football community has been in mourning after the tragic..
The ex-defender played for Stags between 2015 and 2017 and had been playing for Yeovil Town