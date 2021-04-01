Perth and Kinross Council and Police Scotland have teamed up ahead of the bank holiday weekend, which also promises some dry and sunny weatherFull Article
Easter weekend warning to obey COVID rules with restrictions set to ease
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Easter Bank Holiday covid warning as cops will be out in force
Burton Mail
They will be patrolling to catch people thinking of breaking the new lockdown rules this weekend
You might like
More coverage
Londoners flock to Southbank amidst record heatwave
Newsflare STUDIO
Londoners made the most of the hot temperatures March 30, enjoying the second day of lockdown freedom along the Southbank area.
Will Europe’s Third Coronavirus Wave Be The Worst?
Eurasia Review