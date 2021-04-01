The former Bournemouth boss has knocked back two offers from the Premier League and is now clear favourite to succeed Neil Lennon in Glasgow.Full Article
Celtic closing in on Eddie Howe as boss in advanced talks to become new manager
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
