Police warn against large Easter weekend gatherings
Published
Britain’s biggest police force is warning people not to gather in large groups over the Easter weekend following an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.Full Article
Published
Britain’s biggest police force is warning people not to gather in large groups over the Easter weekend following an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.Full Article
By Aie Balagtas See
The Philippine government and Catholic Church are at odds after the politically influential..
POLICE are urging people to enjoy the Easter weekend sensibly after officers were called to several reports of large gatherings on..