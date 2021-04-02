Man charged with attempted arson following Kill the Bill protest in Bristol
Published
A man has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life from the first Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.Full Article
Published
A man has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life from the first Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.Full Article
‘Autistic’ man battered by police shield at violent protest in Bristol
Protester throws CONCRETE breeze block at police during Bristol protest