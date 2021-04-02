Professor Chris Whitty says he cannot see further restrictions in future but warned the current situation will last another two years as the medical world develops a rapid response to new strains of coronavirus.Full Article
'No more lockdowns' as UK will have to learn to live with Covid like flu
