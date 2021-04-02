Alex Salmond is hindering cause of independence, Nicola Sturgeon claims
Alex Salmond is now hindering, and not helping, the cause of Scottish independence, his successor Nicola Sturgeon has insisted.Full Article
Neale Hanvey has quit Nicola Sturgeon's party this weekend to join forced with Salmond's new pro-independence movement.
Scotland's First Minister looks to the future and a potential second independence referendum, after clearing an inquiry.