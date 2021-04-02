It means they will be allowed to see small "bubbles" of relatives or friends for the first time in monthsFull Article
Care home residents to be allowed two visitors - and kids can go too
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Children's Museum reopens after year-long closure
KGUN, Tucson, AZ
The Children's Museum closed its Tucson and Oro Valley locations on March 15, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
You might like
More coverage
Electric bills are rising due to people having to work from home
KADN
Electric bills are rising due to people having to work from home
7pm-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6pm-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-.adkergnha.;kgjae;gae
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN