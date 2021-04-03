Myanmar death toll mounts amid crackdown on coup protests
The civilian death toll in the crackdown by the Myanmar junta has reached 550 since the February 1 coup, a human rights group has said.Full Article
Myanmar protesters fire flares and hurl molotov cocktails during clashes with soldiers
Yangon (AFP) March 30, 2021
The death toll in the Myanmar military's crackdown on protesters has passed 500, as armed..