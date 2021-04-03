Two-year-old boy dies in car crash as police appeal for witnesses
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
What you need to know: April 2
KHSL
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Friday, April 2.
You might like
More coverage
This video shows the dramatic police car chase and aftermath following a crash which left four teenagers with injuries
This video shows the dramatic police car chase and aftermath following a crash which left four teenagers with injuries.Two..
SWNS STUDIO
Victim’s family raise bail questions after Zaon Collins case
Some hard feelings are now mixed in with the grief after a high-profile DUI crash that killed a Clark County School District..
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas