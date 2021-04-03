Seven people in UK die from blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine
Published
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency says the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh any riskFull Article
Seven people have died from blood clots after taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in the UK.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said 30 people had reported blood clots after 18 million doses had..