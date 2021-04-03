“He is a clown, a self-centred ego, an embarrassing buffoon, with an untidy mind and sub-zero diplomatic judgement,” the former deputy at the Foreign Office writesFull Article
Former Foreign Office deputy calls Boris Johnson an ’embarrassing buffoon’
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Former deputy calls Boris Johnson an ’embarrassing buffoon’
“He is a clown, a self-centred ego, an embarrassing buffoon, with an untidy mind and sub-zero diplomatic judgement,” the former..
Hull Daily Mail
Former deputy calls Boris Johnson an ’embarrassing buffoon’ – report
Boris Johnson’s former deputy at the Foreign Office has claimed the Prime Minister is an “embarrassing buffoon” in a new..
Belfast Telegraph