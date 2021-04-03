At least one officer has been injured after clashes between police and demonstrators at a "Kill the Bill" protest in central London.Full Article
Police and demonstrators clash at 'Kill the Bill' protest in central London
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘Kill the Bill’ protesters clash with police as thousands march across UK
Newsflare STUDIO
“Kill the Bill” protesters clashed with police officers in Westminster, central London on Saturday (April 3) as thousands..
Scuffles break out at 'Kill the Bill' protest
Sky News UK Studios
Thousands gather for Kill The Bill protests in English cities
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
‘Kill the Bill’ protest in Finsbury Park, north London draws crowd
Newsflare STUDIO
Protesters stage a ‘Kill the Bill’ demonstration in Finsbury Park, north London on April 2.