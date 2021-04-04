Carl Frampton looking forward to enjoying retirement from boxing with his family

Carl Frampton “can’t wait” to get home to see his wife Christine and their children Rossa and Carla after retiring from boxing following his defeat to Jamel Herring.Full Article
Carl Frampton's wife Christine is perhaps the most relieved person at news of the Belfast boxing hero's retirement.