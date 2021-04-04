The Proclaimers to back Alba Party in list vote
The Proclaimers have said they will back Alex Salmond’s new Alba Party in the list vote during the upcoming elections.Full Article
The Reid twins are long-time SNP supporters but are urging voters to select Alba on their list vote.
The former SNP First Minister is now running on the north-east regional list to become an MSP for the pro-Independence Alba Party.