Free twice-weekly Covid tests to be offered to everyone in England
Published
Everyone in England is to be offered free, twice-weekly coronavirus tests as ministers prepare for the next stage of easing lockdown restrictions.Full Article
Published
Everyone in England is to be offered free, twice-weekly coronavirus tests as ministers prepare for the next stage of easing lockdown restrictions.Full Article
Free, rapid twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for everyone in England is being promised by the government - starting this Friday.