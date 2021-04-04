Davinson Sanchez: Tottenham Hotspur defender suffers racist abuse on social media
Published
Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is subjected to racist abuse on social media following Sunday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle.Full Article
Published
Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is subjected to racist abuse on social media following Sunday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle.Full Article
Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez suffered racist abuse on Instagram following Sunday’s Premier League draw at Newcastle, with..