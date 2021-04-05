Covid: Tests to be offered twice-weekly to all in England
Published
The rapid tests are being made available for free, ahead of the next stage of lockdown easing.Full Article
Published
The rapid tests are being made available for free, ahead of the next stage of lockdown easing.Full Article
Everyone in England will have access to a free and rapid coronavirus test twice a week from Friday, the Government has announced
Free, rapid twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for everyone in England is being promised by the government - starting this Friday.