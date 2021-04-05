Body found in Epping Forest in search for Richard Okorogheye
Police searching for missing 19-year-old student Richard Okorogheye have said a body has been found in Epping Forest.
The hunt for Richard Okorogheye continues, with police now conducting a detailed search in Epping Forest.
Police investigating the disappearance of student Richard Okorogheye have been carrying out searches in Epping Forest, Essex, after..