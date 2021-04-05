Man charged with causing death of two-week-old boy after pram hit by car
A 34-year-old man has been charged with causing the death of a two-week-old boy whose pram was hit by a car.Full Article
A two-week-old baby boy Ciaran Leigh Morris has died after his pram was just by a car following a collision by a BMW.
